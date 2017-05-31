Konstantin Kachulev: 'E-prescription Introduction Expected to Cost BGN 12M'

Bulgaria: Konstantin Kachulev: 'E-prescription Introduction Expected to Cost BGN 12M'

''The introduction of e-prescription is expected to cost around BGN 12М, Konstantin Kachulev, chairman of the regional pharmaceutical association – Blagoevgrad announced, according to  FOCUS Radio – Pirin.

''In fact, the cost of e-prescription is a negligible one compared to all expenses in healthcare'', he said, adding that e-prescriptions could facilitate many processes and reduce drug speculation, such as frauds with fictitious patients.

''Pharmacies in Bulgaria are ready for the introduction of e-prescriptions. They have a computer system with medicines within it and can easily adapt to e-prescription'', according to Kachulev.

