Konstantin Kachulev: 'E-prescription Introduction Expected to Cost BGN 12M'
''The introduction of e-prescription is expected to cost around BGN 12М, Konstantin Kachulev, chairman of the regional pharmaceutical association – Blagoevgrad announced, according to FOCUS Radio – Pirin.
''In fact, the cost of e-prescription is a negligible one compared to all expenses in healthcare'', he said, adding that e-prescriptions could facilitate many processes and reduce drug speculation, such as frauds with fictitious patients.
''Pharmacies in Bulgaria are ready for the introduction of e-prescriptions. They have a computer system with medicines within it and can easily adapt to e-prescription'', according to Kachulev.
