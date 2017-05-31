Suicide Bomb Kills at Least 80 and Wounds More than 340 in Afghanistan (Updated)

World | May 31, 2017, Wednesday // 10:35| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Suicide Bomb Kills at Least 80 and Wounds More than 340 in Afghanistan (Updated) btv

The death toll in a huge explosion that rocked Kabul's business district has risen to 80 killed and 340 injured, Afghanistan's Public Heath Ministry has said.

The damage is believed to have been caused by a powerful car bomb deployed during rush hour on Wednesday morning, officials said. 

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. 

Afghanistan has seen increasing violence over the last year as Taliban and Isis militants struggle to impose Islamic law and overthrow the US-backed government. 

In recent years jihadist groups have increasingly called for attacks on civilians during the holy month of Ramadan, which began on Saturday. 

Although the Taliban lost control of the country following the US invasion of 2001, since most international troops withdrew in 2014 the organisation has steadily gained ground. It is currently in control of around 40 per cent of Afghanistan, although it holds no cities. 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: blast, bomb, Afghanistan, Kabul
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria