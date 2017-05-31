Suicide Bomb Kills at Least 80 and Wounds More than 340 in Afghanistan (Updated)

The death toll in a huge explosion that rocked Kabul's business district has risen to 80 killed and 340 injured, Afghanistan's Public Heath Ministry has said.

The damage is believed to have been caused by a powerful car bomb deployed during rush hour on Wednesday morning, officials said.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.





Afghanistan has seen increasing violence over the last year as Taliban and Isis militants struggle to impose Islamic law and overthrow the US-backed government.

In recent years jihadist groups have increasingly called for attacks on civilians during the holy month of Ramadan, which began on Saturday.

Although the Taliban lost control of the country following the US invasion of 2001, since most international troops withdrew in 2014 the organisation has steadily gained ground. It is currently in control of around 40 per cent of Afghanistan, although it holds no cities.