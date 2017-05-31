Bulgaria Takes Bronze at European Homeless World Cup
photo: pixabay.com
Bulgaria was represented by four teams and one of those, compiled and selected by refugees, won bronze medals.
Romania became the new football champion and took the gold medals with a victory over Lithuania at this Sunday-ended European Homeless World Sofia 2017, BNR reported.
The other teams participating were from Hungary, Italy, Finland, Northern, Ireland, Romania and Austria.
