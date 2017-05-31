Copenhagen’s ‘Little Mermaid’ Statue Vandalized Over Faroe Islands Whaling

Copenhagen’s famous ‘Little Mermaid’ statue has been vandalized by animal rights activists calling on Denmark to put an end to the slaughter of pilot whales in the Faroe Islands, according to RT.

The bronze statue, which sits on a rock by the waterside at Copenhagen’s Langelinie promenade, was spray-painted red on Tuesday.

Those behind the act made their motivation clear, leaving a spray-painted message on the pavement in front of the monument.

Copenhagen police acknowledged the incident on Twitter, stating: “The Little Mermaid was targeted by vandalism. We are on the case,” as written by the Local.

Denmark has long been pressured by animal activists to put an end to a practice known as Grindadráp, or Grind, in the Faroe Islands. Pilot whales are led into a bay or fjord where they are then killed by hand. The meat and blubber are then distributed to residents.



Earlier this month, Sea Shepherd Netherlands submitted a request to the European Commission to launch “infringement proceedings” against Denmark. It alleged that Danish police, naval, and customs officials have been “facilitating and even actively participating in the Grind,” which violates the EU's Habitats Directive on the Conservation of Natural Habitats and of Wild Fauna and Flora.

While Denmark is subject to EU laws which prohibit the killing of whales and dolphins, the Faroe Islands – an autonomous territory in the North Atlantic which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark – is not part of the EU and thus is not subject to such legislation.

The statue, which represents the character from the classic tale ‘The Little Mermaid’ by Hans Christian Andersen, has experienced her fair share of abuse throughout the years.

Her head was stolen in 1964 and 1998, and her arm was cut off in 1984. She has also previously been spray-painted with paint, and thrown into the sea several times.

In 2004, the statue’s head was covered with a burqa in protest over Turkey’s application to become a member of the European Union.