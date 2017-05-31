At Least 40 People Killed or Wounded in Kabul Blast

At Least 40 People Killed or Wounded in Kabul Blast

At least 40 people were killed or wounded in a powerful blast in Kabul's diplomatic quarter early Wednesday, an interior ministry spokesman said, AFP reported.

The spokesman, Najib Danish, said he was unable to give a breakdown of the toll. A health ministry spokesman said more than 60 wounded people, mainly civilians, had been rushed to Kabul hospitals, adding: "We don't know the number of killed yet".

