Kornelia Ninova, BSP: 'We Insist that Government Implement Decisions From Today’s Council'

''The government will face the opposition’s insisting on the implementation of all decisions taken at today’s Consultative Council of National Security. There is a decision for staff completion at the Interior Ministry and Defence Ministry, for finding funds to increase these people's wages and social benefits, and for drafting a plan for the Bulgarian defence industry'', Korneliya Ninova, leader of Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), told journalists, FOCUS News Agency reported.



She said her party will keep all this under parliamentary control from the next week. Some terms are very short, the first deadline comes at the end of June. “So they have no time, they have to do this job,” she stressed.