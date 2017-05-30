Kornelia Ninova, BSP: 'We Insist that Government Implement Decisions From Today’s Council'

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 30, 2017, Tuesday // 17:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Kornelia Ninova, BSP: 'We Insist that Government Implement Decisions From Today’s Council' EPA/ BGNES

''The government will face the opposition’s insisting on the implementation of all decisions taken at today’s Consultative Council of National Security. There is a decision for staff completion at the Interior Ministry and Defence Ministry, for finding funds to increase these people's wages and social benefits, and for drafting a plan for the Bulgarian defence industry'', Korneliya Ninova, leader of Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), told journalists, FOCUS News Agency reported.

She said her party will keep all this under parliamentary control from the next week. Some terms are very short, the first deadline comes at the end of June. “So they have no time, they have to do this job,” she stressed.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: interior ministry, Defence Ministry, BSP, Kornelia Ninova, National Security Council, Rumen Radev
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria