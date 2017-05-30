White House Communications Director Quits

The White House communications director has resigned only three months after being hired by President Donald Trump, BBC reported.



Mike Dubke, an experienced Republican strategist, was hired to revamp the White House media strategy.



As part of the shake-up, White House press secretary Sean Spicer will reportedly hold on to his position, but there will be fewer media briefings.



The reshuffle follows reports of disarray in the White House communications team.



Mr Dubke is leaving on good terms, according to Axios News, a politics website which first reported his exit.

President Trump is reported to have been frustrated with White House messaging.



He recently raised the idea of scrapping the daily news briefing altogether and holding one himself every fortnight.



Mr Dubke previously worked as senior partner for Republican political advertising company Crossroads Media.