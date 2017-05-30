Bulgarian Customs Officers Intercept Opium Worth EUR 356,000

Crime | May 30, 2017, Tuesday // 17:21| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Customs Officers Intercept Opium Worth EUR 356,000 bgnes

Bulgarian customs officers detained an Iranian citizen at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint with Turkey in an attempt to smuggle 11.6kg of opium into Bulgaria.

The opium is worth EUR 356,000. An investigation is ongoing.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: customs officers, Kapitan andreevo border checkpoint, opium
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria