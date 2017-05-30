Bulgarian Customs Officers Intercept Opium Worth EUR 356,000
Crime | May 30, 2017, Tuesday // 17:21| Views: | Comments: 0
bgnes
Bulgarian customs officers detained an Iranian citizen at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint with Turkey in an attempt to smuggle 11.6kg of opium into Bulgaria.
The opium is worth EUR 356,000. An investigation is ongoing.
