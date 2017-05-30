Transit Through Dunav Most – Vidin Border Checkpoint Temporary Suspended on May 31

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 30, 2017, Tuesday // 17:02| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Transit Through Dunav Most – Vidin Border Checkpoint Temporary Suspended on May 31 EPA/ BGNES

Transit through Dunav Most – Vidin will be temporarily suspended tomorrow, May 31, between 9:30 and 11:00 Bulgarian time, the press centre of the Ministry of Interior announced.

At Chief Directorate Border Police, information was received by from the executive director of Dunav Most Vidin – Kalafat AD for temporary suspension of traffic for all motor vehicles due to maintenance of the bridge.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ministry of Interior, Dunav Most, Vidin-Kalafat
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria