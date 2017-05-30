Transit Through Dunav Most – Vidin Border Checkpoint Temporary Suspended on May 31
EPA/ BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Transit through Dunav Most – Vidin will be temporarily suspended tomorrow, May 31, between 9:30 and 11:00 Bulgarian time, the press centre of the Ministry of Interior announced.
Transit through Dunav Most – Vidin will be temporarily suspended tomorrow, May 31, between 9:30 and 11:00 Bulgarian time, the press centre of the Ministry of Interior announced.
At Chief Directorate Border Police, information was received by from the executive director of Dunav Most Vidin – Kalafat AD for temporary suspension of traffic for all motor vehicles due to maintenance of the bridge.
- » PM Boyko Borisov: 'There is No Conflict Between Me and President Rumen Radev'
- » Kornelia Ninova, BSP: 'We Insist that Government Implement Decisions From Today’s Council'
- » Supreme Administrative Court: 'Slavi Trifonov’s Referendum to be Optional'
- » Greek Strike Diverts Routes of Two Trains Moving Between Sofia and Thessaloniki
- » Bulgarian President to Convene National Security Council Today
- » 4km Queue of Cargo Vehicles at Dunav Most 2 Checkpoint
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)