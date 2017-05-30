Bulgarian Beach Umbrella and Bed Prices Between BGN 0.60 and BGN 16 This Summer

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Beach Umbrella and Bed Prices Between BGN 0.60 and BGN 16 This Summer photo: pixabay.com

The lowest prices for renting beach umbrellas and sunbeds this summer season will be at Nestinarka camping near Tsarevo (70 km southeast of Bourgas) where the rental price for an umbrella and a sunbed will be BGN 0.36 (about EUR 0.18) each. This is 14 times less compared to the prices in 2016, according to the Bulgarian National Television.

In Burgas, the umbrellas will cost BGN 5 each (EUR 2.50 ) and the sunbeds will cost BGN 7 each (EUR 3.50 ). Unitl last year, the beach was managed by Burgas Municipality which provided umbrellas free of charge. The rental prices of umbrellas and beds will be the highest at the two beaches in Sunny Beach resort, where they will keep the levels from last year, i.e. BGN 10 (EUR 5) each. Prices remain unchanged at the beaches in the resorts of Ravda, Pomorie – North, Kiten – South.

In the area of Varna, along the Northeast strip of the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the beach umbrellas and beds in the resorts of Briz, Bunite, Officers’ Beach, Fisherman’s Beach, Central and South beach will cost BGN 5 each ( EUR 2.5) with a trend to increase.

The lowest prices for umbrellas and sunbeds at the northern coastal strip will be at Kabakum - North beach where the umbrella will cost 2 BNG (1 euro). In Golden Sands the prices remain the same as the last year - BGN 8 (EUR 4) and in Konstantin and Elena – BGN 5  (EUR 2.5).

beach umbrella, tourism, Black Sea, summer, prices, sunbeds, Burgas
