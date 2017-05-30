Tsvetana Pironkova Wins 1st Round Match of French Open
Bulgaria’s top tennis player Tsvetana Pironkova won by 6-0; 6-4 in a match from the first round of the French Open vs Mona Barthel, Germany, reported BNR.
The Bulgarian player needed to win the match to keep her place in the top 100.
After reaching the quarter finals in Paris last year, Pironkova is now 77th seed.
