Tsvetana Pironkova Wins 1st Round Match of French Open

Sports | May 30, 2017, Tuesday // 15:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Tsvetana Pironkova Wins 1st Round Match of French Open EPA/ BGNES

Bulgaria’s top tennis player Tsvetana Pironkova won by 6-0; 6-4 in a match from the first round of the French Open vs Mona Barthel, Germany, reported BNR.

The Bulgarian player needed to win the match to keep her place in the top 100.

After reaching the quarter finals in Paris last year, Pironkova is now 77th seed.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tennis, Tsvetana Pironkova
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria