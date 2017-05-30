President Rumen Radev after Council: Security Sector Staff Remains Main Priority

President Rumen Radev expressed satisfaction that all participants in the Consultative Council of National Security were very responsible and constructive at the discussion, FOCUS News Agency reported.



Important reports were presented. “We agreed on the view that contemporary security environment is extremely dynamic, full of continuously changing challenges. I am satisfied with the fact that we have all united around declaring as the main priority the security staff, necessary measures to complete the equipment, personnel and professional development,” said Rumen Radev.



Participants have also agreed that projects need accelerated implementation. It is important to provide maintenance until the equipment expires and is replaced, the President added.



Decisions for proposals to the executive and legislative power are grouped in four topics, the first of which is updating and refining the national security strategy by the end of 2017.



The second topic is updating and improvement of the regulatory framework for the national security system, including an analysis and proposals for integrated development of the sector and distribution of resources between its elements for the next 5 years.



''Bulgarian industry should also participate in the development of this sector'', Radev commented. The other topics include overcoming the shortage of personnel and a national plan for achieving investments in defence equal to 2% of gross domestic product by 2024.