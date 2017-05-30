Supreme Administrative Court: 'Slavi Trifonov’s Referendum to be Optional'

The Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) has decided that the referendum initiated by Slavi Trifonov is not mandatory, reported BGNES.

The decision is final and is not subject to appeal or protest.

With a court decision today, the Supreme Administrative Court added about 500 votes to the Central Election Commission's votes, but the number still does not necessarily reach the constitutional requirement to make the results of the referendum obligatory.

In February, the first instance in the Supreme Administrative Court overturned the CEC's decision, which allowed the referendum to be optional because of a missing 12,027 votes.

