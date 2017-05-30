Minister Angelkova and Ambassador Detlef Lingemann Discuss Bulgarian-German Cooperation in Tourism

Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova had a working visit wih Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in Sofia H.E. Detlef Lingemann, reported BNR.

The joint initiatives for enhancing the bilateral tourist flow and options for turning Bulgaria into an all-season destination via diversification of the tourist packages and products were among the subjects tackled.

The talks also accentuated on the potential of spa and medical tourism, offered in his country at really competitive prices and at a high standard of the services.