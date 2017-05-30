NSI: Producer Price Index in Industry Rises 0.9% MoM in April 2017

Total producer price index in industry rose 0.9% month-on-month in April 2017, while compared to April 2016 prices rose by 5.4%, according to the National Statistics Institute (NSI).



Compared to March 2017, higher prices were registered in power, gas, steam and air conditioning supply – by 2.5%, and in manufacturing – by 0.5%, while a 2.6% decrease was registered in mining and quarrying industry.



In manufacturing, more substantial price increases were seen in motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers - by 2.4%, and in wood, wood products and cork, except for furniture, by 1.0%, while price decreases were reported in the manufacture of basic metals - 1.3%, and tobacco products - 0.5%.



Compared to April 2016, prices rose in mining and quarrying industry - by 6.8%, in manufacturing - 6.3% and in power, gas, steam and air conditioning supply - 2.6%. In manufacturing, more significant price increases were seen in basic metals – by 16.6%, in motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers - 5.1%, and in electrical equipment - 4.0%, while the producer prices fell in the manufacture of machinery and equipment - by 0.5%.



Producer price index on domestic market in April 2017 increased by 1.3% compared to the previous month, and by 3.9% compared to April 2016.



Producer price index on non-domestic market remained at the level of the previous month, while compared to a year ago it increased by 8.4%.