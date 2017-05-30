PM Boyko Borisov: 'Bulgaria and Croatia Can Play Active Role in Achieving Stability

Bulgaria will continue to actively work for the European perspective for the Western Balkans and the guaranteeing of stability in the region, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said at a meeting with Croatia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Davor Ivo Stier, quoted by the government’s press office.



Countries from Western Balkans have no alternative to their European and Euro-Atlantic integration, Borisov commented, stressing on the consistency of Bulgaria’s stance on this issue. He also said that Bulgaria and Croatia, which are geographically and historically connected with countries from the region, understand much better the problems and processes on the Balkans and can play a leading role in the EU in achieving peace and stability in this part of the continent.



The Process for Cooperation in Southeastern Europe, chaired by Bulgaria last year and by Croatia today, was mentioned as a mechanism in this direction. There is an expectation for in-depth talks between the participating countries at the summit in Dubrovnik at the end of June.



Borisov and Stier agreed on the need for a common European energy policy and highlighted the interest of their countries in the idea for a common defence policy.