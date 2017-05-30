Greek Strike Diverts Routes of Two Trains Moving Between Sofia and Thessaloniki
photo: pixabay.com
In relation to the announced three-day strike (May 30, May 31, and June 1) in Greece, the routes of two trains travelling between Bulgaria and Greece will be temporarily changed.
These will be the morning fast train from Thessaloniki to Sofia, as well as the afternoon fast train from Sofia to Thessaloniki, the press centre of Bulgarian State Railways BDZ announced.
On the dates in question, the two trains will only travel between Sofia and Kulata. BDZ will refund any passengers who have purchased tickets for the cancelled trains to Greece in advance.
