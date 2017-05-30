Total Producer Price Index in Industry in April 2017 Up by 0.9% Compared to March 2017

Total Producer Price Index in Industry in April 2017 increased by 0.9% compared to the previous month. Higher prices were registered in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 2.5% and in the manufacturing by 0.5%, while in the mining and quarrying industry the prices fell by 2.6%.

In the manufacturing, more significant prices increases were seen in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 2.4% and in the manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture by 1.0%, while prices decreases were reported in the manufacture of basic metals by 1.3% and in the manufacture of tobacco products by 0.5%. Total Producer Price Index in April 2017 increased by 5.4% compared to the same month of 2016.

The prices rose in the mining and quarrying industry by 6.8%, in the manufacturing by 6.3% and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 2.6%. In the manufacturing more significant prices increases were seen in the manufacture of basic metals by 16.6%, in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 5.1% and in the manufacture of electrical equipment by 4.0%, while the producer prices fell in the manufacture of machinery and equipment by 0.5%

Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in April 2017 increased by 3.9% compared to the same month of 2016. The domestic prices rose in the mining and quarrying industry by 10.1%, in the manufacturing by 4.2% and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 2.6%. In the manufacturing compared to April 2016 the prices went up in the manufacture of basic metals by 12.5%, in the manufacture of electrical equipment by 3.8% and in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 3.5%. The prices decreases were reported in the manufacture of leather and related products by 0.6% and in the manufacture of machinery and equipment by 0.4%

In the manufacturing the non-domestic prices rose by 0.5%. More significant prices increases were reported in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 3.0% and in the manufacture of paper and paper products by 1.6% while the prices fell and in the manufacture of basic metals by 1.3% and in the manufacture of machinery and equipment by 0.6% Producer Price Index on Non-domestic Market in April 2017 increased by 8.4% compared to the same month of 2016. In the manufacturing, the prices rose by 8.9% compared to April 2016. The non-domestic prices went up in the manufacture of basic metals by 17.6% and in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semitrailers by 6.1%. The prices fell in the manufacture of machinery and equipment by 0.7%.