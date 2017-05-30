NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today with Temperatures Between 22° and 27°

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 30, 2017, Tuesday // 11:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today with Temperatures Between 22° and 27° photo: pixabay.com

Today the weather will be mostly sunny. Cloudiness will develop around noon and in the afternoon, but short rains are expected only in some mountain areas.

There will be light southwestern wind.

Maximum temperatures will stand at between 22° and 27°, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

On the Black Sea coast, there will be sun and some clouds around noon and in the afternoon, without rain.

Maximum temperatures will be 21°-24°, while seawater temperature will be 17°-18°.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, Black Sea, temperatures, sunny, weather
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria