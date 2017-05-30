NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today with Temperatures Between 22° and 27°
Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 30, 2017, Tuesday // 11:36| Views: | Comments: 0
photo: pixabay.com
Maximum temperatures will stand at between 22° and 27°, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.
Today the weather will be mostly sunny. Cloudiness will develop around noon and in the afternoon, but short rains are expected only in some mountain areas.
There will be light southwestern wind.
On the Black Sea coast, there will be sun and some clouds around noon and in the afternoon, without rain.
Maximum temperatures will be 21°-24°, while seawater temperature will be 17°-18°.
