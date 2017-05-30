Sotir Tsatsarov to Discuss in Russia Measures Against Terrorist Threats
Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov is on a two-day official visit to Moscow, following the invitation of his counterpart Yuri Chaika, according to BNR.
The visit takes place within the frameworks of the Cooperation Agreement, signed between the two prosecutions in 2016.
It envisages mutual assistance in criminal cases, connected to terrorism and assistance with the returning of corruption assets from abroad.
The agenda of the visit envisages the discussion of measures against terrorist threats, identification and criminal prosecution of the so-called ‘foreign warriors’ and also fighting with organized criminal groups’ activities.
