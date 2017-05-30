Bulgarian President to Convene National Security Council Today

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will convene a meeting of the National Security Advisory Council (KSNS) today, it was reported by NOVA Tv.



The Advisory Body at the Presidency will meet for the first time since Rumen Radev stepped into office into office.



It is attended by Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov; the speaker of Bulgaria’s Parliament Dimitar Glavchev; Bulgarian Socialist Party leader Kornelia Ninova; the leader of Volya party Vesselin Mareshki; Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov; the Chair of GERB’s Parliamentary Group and Deputy Chair of GERB party Tsvetan Tsvetanov; the Chair of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, Mustafa Karadayi.



To topic of the meeting is ‘’Risk and threats to the national security of Bulgaria and necessary strengthening measures.’’