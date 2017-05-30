Bulgarian President to Convene National Security Council Today

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 30, 2017, Tuesday // 09:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President to Convene National Security Council Today bgnes

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will convene a meeting of the National Security Advisory Council (KSNS) today, it was reported by NOVA Tv.

The Advisory Body at the Presidency will meet for the first time since Rumen Radev stepped into office into office.

It is attended by Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov; the speaker of Bulgaria’s Parliament Dimitar Glavchev; Bulgarian Socialist Party leader Kornelia Ninova; the leader of Volya party Vesselin Mareshki; Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov; the Chair of GERB’s Parliamentary Group and Deputy Chair of GERB party Tsvetan Tsvetanov; the Chair of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, Mustafa Karadayi.

To topic of the meeting is ‘’Risk and threats to the national security of Bulgaria and necessary strengthening measures.’’

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev, KSNS, National Security Council
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria