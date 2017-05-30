UEFA Expels CSKA-Sofia FC From European Tournaments

Bulgaria: UEFA Expels CSKA-Sofia FC From European Tournaments

The European Football Association has expelled CSKA-Sofia FC from the European tournaments for a term of 2 years, reported BNR.

CSKA ended second in the national championships but is is third-ranking Levski FC that is going to join Europa League qualifications.

In a letter to the Bulgarian Football Union UEFA has said that the BFU request for an exception in connection with the legitimate participation of CSKA-Sofia FC in the European tournaments has been rejected.

After a detailed discussion UEFA has judged that the structural changes in the club dated to June 2016 run counter to Article 12 of UEFA regulations for club licensing and financial fair play.

