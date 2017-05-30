Vitinia Tunnel on Hemus Motorway Temporarily Closed Due to Repair Works
bgnes
Vitinia tunnel on Hemus motorway will be temporarily closed for traffic in both directions until 2nd of June because of repair works. Vehicles can use the diversion via the old road. Diversions will be different for cars and lorries.
This has been the fourth closure of Hemus motorway due to repairs in this section since the beginning of the year.
