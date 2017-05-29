Sofia National Palace of Culture Acknowledged by the International Association of Convention

The National Palace of Culture (NDK) in Sofia has been acknowledged by the International Association of Convention Centres (AIPC), reported BNR.

The organization runs a global network of more than 157 convention centers in 57 countries from across the world. The AIPC distinction is for excellence of management of the convention center in compliance with latest international standards and is a guarantee of the quality of delivered services and the events organized at NDK.

Despite the challenges that NDK faces in view of the building’s restructuring ahead of the 2018 Bulgaria Presidency of the Council of the European Union the management of the Palace has kept a good level or work managing one of the biggest convention and cultural centers in Eastern Europe, AIPC has found.