Minister Temenuzhka Petkova and Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Anatoliy Makarov Discuss Joint Cooperation in Energy

Bulgarian Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova met with Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bulgaria Anatoliy Makarov, the press centre of the Ministry of Energy announced. They discussed deepening bilateral relations, specifically in the field of energy.



In the autumn of 2017, the 16th sitting of the Bulgarian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation will be taking place. The chair on the Bulgarian side will be Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova.



Within the joint working groups, all topics of mutual interests will be discussed beforehand. According to Minister Petkova, holding a sitting of the Bulgarian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation will provide new opportunities to develop bilateral relations.



Ambassador Makarov and Minister Petkova also discussed the future of the construction project of Belene Power Plant. Petkova informed that, by the end of September, the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences was to prepare the techno-economic and legal analysis in relation to the need to construct a new nuclear plant in Bulgaria.



Minister Petkova gave her gratitude for the invitation to the IX International Forum Atomexpo in Moscow, on which further relations between Bulgaria and Russia in the field of nuclear energy could be discussed. The bilateral cooperation between the countries related to supply and transit of natural gas was also discussed.