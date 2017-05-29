Plovdiv to Host 56th National Archaeological Conference

As of May 29th, Bulgaria’s second largest city of Plovdiv hosts the 56th National Archaeological Conference. It will be held at the Regional Archaeological Museum in the city and will continue until May 31st, according to the Bulgarian National Television.

150 archaeologists from the museums across the country, Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski”and researchers from the Austrian Archaeological Institute will take part in the conference.

They will present reports on the latest archaeological discoveries in Bulgaria, Plovdiv and Ephesus. The participants will visit the restored archaeological sites in Plovdiv and the new exhibition of the Archaeological Museum.