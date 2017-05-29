Foreign Students of Bulgaria Descent with Access to Bulgarian Universities
The Council of Ministers has approved more than 1100 openings in Bulgarian universities for students of Bulgarian descent who live abroad – in Ukraine, Moldova, Serbia, Albania, Kosovo and Kazakhstan, reported BNR.
The largest number of openings is for students of Economics (124). There are 68 openings for Informatics and Computer Technology, 81 for Medicine and 28 for Dental Medicine and Pharmacy.
Philology openings are 69 – mostly for English Language and Literature, 66 students will be admitted to study Pedagogy and 47 – Architecture, Construction and Geodesy.
