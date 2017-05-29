Emergency hospital Pirogov to Receive as Donation First Ambulance for Newborns and Children in Bulgaria

On Wednesday, the largest local emergency hospital Pirogov will receive as a donation the first specialised ambulance for newborns and children in Bulgaria, worth over BGN 150 000, the hospital’s press office said.



The sum was raised through a campaign organised by the association Cause. It is the fourth campaign aimed at encouraging investments in new, modern and innovative medical equipment for children's wards in the country.



Pirogov’s children surgery clinic was set up in 1964 to provide round-the-clock and adequate medical and surgical help to children between 0 and 18. Every year more than 250 newborns are taken to the clinic for emergency and planned surgery treatment.



The hospital also takes for treatment between 100 and 120 children from regional hospitals, a large part of which need specialised transport.