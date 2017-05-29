Debates on New Cabinet in Skopje Start Tomorrow
A proposal was submitted to the parliament of Macedonia on Sunday night of the members and the programme of the new Macedonian cabinet with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, reported BNR.
Parliamentary speaker Talat Xhaferi stated that discussions on the new cabinet will start on 30 May.
The constitution mandates that the debates on a new government cannot exceed two days which means that the new cabinet has to be voted by Wednesday, midnight.
