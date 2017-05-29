Bulgarians Traveled Mostly to Italy and Greece in April

In April 2017, the number of the trips of Bulgarian residents abroad was 548.8 thousand or by 17.7% above the registered in April 2016, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI).



In comparison with the same month of the previous year an increase was observed in the total number of the trips of Bulgarians to: Italy - by 46.1%, Greece - by 38.1%, Austria - by 36.1%, Spain - by 24.4%, the United Kingdom - by 23.6%, Romania - by 19.6%, Germany - by 19.5%, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia - by 14.0%, Serbia - by 12.9%, Turkey - by 5.1%, France - by 4.8%, and etc. At the same time decreased the number of the trips of Bulgarians to: Portugal - by 25.8%, Ukraine - by 25.8%, Russian Federation - by 10.5%, Czech Republic - by 7.8%, and etc.



The trips with other purposes ( as a guest, education and visit the cultural and sport events) in April 2017 compared the greatest share of the total number of trips of Bulgarian residents abroad – 46.4%, followed by the trips with professional purpose – 27.6%, and with holiday and recreation purpose – 26.9%.

The share of visits of EU citizens was 56.8% of the total number of foreigners’ visits to Bulgaria in April 2017 or by 15.8% more in comparison with the same month of the previous year.

An increase was registered in the visits of citizens from almost all countries in EU: Poland – by 43.9%, Italy – by 42%, Austria – by 34.5%, the UK – by 29.4%, Germany – by 26.8%, Romania – by 12.1%, and etc.

The visits of foreigners in the group ‘Other European countries’ ( the group includes countries in Europe outside EU), increased by 9.3%, as the highest growth was observed in the visits of citizens of Turkey – by 12.6%.

An increase was registered in the trips by all observed purposes: with professional purpose – by 19.5%, with other purposes – by 18.1%, and with holiday and recreation purpose – by 6.8%.