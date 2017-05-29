The Specialised Anticorruption Unit of Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office Charges Agriculture Ministry Official with Breach of Duty

Bulgaria: The Specialised Anticorruption Unit of Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office Charges Agriculture Ministry Official with Breach of Duty

The Specialised Anticorruption Unit of Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office (SCP) has pressed charges against Steliyan Mitev over an intentional failure to fulfill his obligations while director of the regional agriculture directorate in Dobrich, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Mitev is currently head of the Land Relations and Management Directorate at the Ministry of Agriculture.

He was regional director in Dobrich between November 2009 and September 2013. In that period he did not inform the mayor of Balchik over irregularities on the Kranevo North beach and his administration made fictitious inspections which paid no attention to illegal buildings there.

Furthermore, Mitev ordered no inspections of the beach during the summer, the most active season, between 2010 and 2013. The beach was managed by a firm of Mitev’s father.

