Today it Will be Mostly Sunny with Maximum Temperatures 20°-25°

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 29, 2017, Monday // 12:40| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Today it Will be Mostly Sunny with Maximum Temperatures 20°-25° pixabay.com

Today it will be mostly sunny in the country, with clouds expected to develop in the afternoon.

In some places, mainly in the southern half of Bulgaria, there will be short rain, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

There will be light northeastern wind. Temperatures will slightly increase, maximum temperatures will vary between 20° and 25°.

Atmospheric pressure will decrease a little but will remain higher than the average for May.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sunny, weather, clouds, NIMH, temperatures
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria