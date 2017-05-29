Today it Will be Mostly Sunny with Maximum Temperatures 20°-25°

Today it will be mostly sunny in the country, with clouds expected to develop in the afternoon.

In some places, mainly in the southern half of Bulgaria, there will be short rain, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

There will be light northeastern wind. Temperatures will slightly increase, maximum temperatures will vary between 20° and 25°.

Atmospheric pressure will decrease a little but will remain higher than the average for May.