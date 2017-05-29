Successful Start For Grigor Dimitrov in Paris

May 29, 2017, Monday
Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov started with a victory his Roland Garros Grand Slam participation in Paris by winning 6:2; 6:3; 6:4 vs French vet Stephane Robert, reported BNR.

In the second round of the tournament Dimitrov will play vs 5-time quarterfinalist Tommy Robredo from Spain.

