4km Queue of Cargo Vehicles at Dunav Most 2 Checkpoint
bgnes
A 4km queue of cargo vehicles has formed at the Dunav Most 2 border checkpoint, at exit from the country, Radio Focus – Vidin has reported.
Traffic of cargo vehicles through the checkpoint is intensive. There are no vehicles waiting to enter the country.
Traffic is normal at both checkpoints with Serbia in the Vidin region - Vrashka Chuka and Bregovo.
There are no queues on any side of the border.
