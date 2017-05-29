Croatia's Foreign Minister to Visit Sofia Today
photo: wikipedia
Deputy Prime Minister of Croatia and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Davor Ivo Stier is having today a marathon of meetings in Sofia on issues of bilateral interest, economic cooperation, interaction within international organizations, the European agenda and the situation in the Balkans, reported BNR.
Besides his talk with Vice Premier and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, the guest will also speak with President Rumen Radev, Chair of Parliament Dimitar Glavchev, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Minister for Bulgarian EU Presidency Lilyana Pavlova.
