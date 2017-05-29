Sofia Hosts World Congress in Viticulture and Winemaking

Society | May 29, 2017, Monday // 10:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sofia Hosts World Congress in Viticulture and Winemaking photo: pixabay.com

In the period May 29 – June 2 Sofia hosts a world congress in viticulture and winemaking, reported BNR.

Bulgaria has been selected among 5 other applicants, Spain and Italy among those.

The current 40th edition of the forum is expected to take decisions which will determine essential moves in wine industry globally.

Representatives of all the member-states of the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV) are taking part in the forum.

The guests will have their chance to get acquainted with and taste the production of Bulgarian winemakers within key winemaking regions of Bulgaria.

These lands produced wine yet during the Thracian period and today the country is the 6th largest exporter of wine globally.  

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: viniculture, wine, winemaking, Italy, Spain
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria