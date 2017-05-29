Sofia Hosts World Congress in Viticulture and Winemaking

In the period May 29 – June 2 Sofia hosts a world congress in viticulture and winemaking, reported BNR.

Bulgaria has been selected among 5 other applicants, Spain and Italy among those.

The current 40th edition of the forum is expected to take decisions which will determine essential moves in wine industry globally.

Representatives of all the member-states of the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV) are taking part in the forum.

The guests will have their chance to get acquainted with and taste the production of Bulgarian winemakers within key winemaking regions of Bulgaria.

These lands produced wine yet during the Thracian period and today the country is the 6th largest exporter of wine globally.