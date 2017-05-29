UK Police Nabs 15th Person in Manchester Bomb Probe

World | May 29, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: UK Police Nabs 15th Person in Manchester Bomb Probe photo: pixabay.com

British police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the Manchester bombing that killed 22 people last week, Voice of America radio reported.

The arrest was made late Sunday during a raid in the Gorton area of Manchester on "suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act," the Greater Manchester police said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, police arrested a 25-year-old and searched his property.

Thirteen men remain in British custody in relation to the suicide bombing by Manchester native Salman Abedi, 22, in the lobby of Manchester Arena last Monday just after American pop singer Ariana Grande finished her concert.

Tags: Salman Abedi, Manchester, attack, terrorist
