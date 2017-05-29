Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova: 'We are Preparing the Construction of 4 New Stations on the 3rd Subway Line'

''Next week, we are preparing to build four new stations on the third subway line.'' This is what Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandakova said in the show "The Day begins with Georgi Lyubenov" on BNT.



"In June, the actual building activity will actually start, "explained the mayor of Sofia. According to her next week, the opening of Patriarch Evtimii Blvd will begin. "There will be tightness right next to the stations, so they can be finished. September 2019, we expect another 12 km of new metro, "she added.



The Mayor of Sofia also commented on the information that the yellow paves in the center of the city would be removed. Fandakova was categorical that they would remain. "Removing them is a misunderstanding, a speculation. They have cultural value, "said Yordanka Fandakova.