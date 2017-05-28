Enhanced Security Measures in Sofia Due to Levski-CSKA Football Game Tonight
The Interior Ministry reports enhanced security measures due to the football match between the eternal rivals of Levski and CSKA at the Vasil Levski Stadium downtown Sofia at 6.30 pm today.
The police officers have received the task to prevent any incidents.
The fans of both teams shall be accompanied and guarded along two different routes to the stadium with the purpose of safety, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.
Minors shall be allowed only with an adult person accompanying them and with a written declaration signed.
No guns, bombs, knives, sticks, perfumes, umbrellas, etc. are allowed into the stadium.
- » Additional Security Measures for Europa League Final in Stockholm Already in Place
- » Antoaneta Boneva Wins Silver Medal at ISSF World Cup in Munich
- » Kubrat Pulev to Fight For IBF Heavyweight title within 10 Months
- » Dimitar Berbatov: 'We are Trying to Surprise People in All Possible Ways'
- » Grigor Dimitrov Only A Step Away From TOP 10
- » Boryana Kaleyn 4th in the Rhythmic Gymnastics All-Around in Portugal