British Airways Hoping to Operate 'Near-Normal' Schedule

World | May 28, 2017, Sunday // 18:04| Views: | Comments: 0
British Airways says it is "aiming to operate a near-normal schedule" after an IT failure hit thousands of passengers, reported Sky News. 
All flights were cancelled from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday due to what was described as a "global systems outage" blamed on a power supply issue.


Thousands of passengers were left stranded and terminals at both airports were "extremely congested", with travellers urged not to stay away.

A BA spokesman said: "We are continuing to work hard to restore all of our IT systems and are aiming to operating a near normal schedule at Gatwick and the majority of services from Heathrow on Sunday.


"We are extremely sorry for the huge disruption caused to customers throughout Saturday and understand how frustrating their experiences will have been.

