19 Foreigners Without Identity Documents Were Detained in the Area of “Trayanovi Vrata” Tunnel
19 foreigners without identity documents were detained by officials from Kostenets Regional Police Department. This was announced by the Ministry of Interior press center.
Policemen responded to a signal that had arrived at noon today, about a group of people on the move around the “Trayanovi Vrata” tunnel. On the spot, the policemen detained 19 men without identity papers, who claimed to be citizens of Afghanistan.
The foreigners were taken to the Regional Departmen where their origin and identity are to be established, and then they will be handed over to the competent services.
