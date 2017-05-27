Jens Stoltenberg Sees Bulgaria as Factor For Closer Ties of NATO, EU

Cooperation between the European Union and NATO should become stronger, and Bulgaria has vowed to assist this process during its 2018 Presidency of the European Union.’’ This was the message of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg who was interviewed by the Bulgarian National Television.

Stoltenberg hailed Bulgaria’s contribution into the Alliance’s regional presence in the Black Sea region as the point where Russia, NATO and the EU come closest to each other.

NATO’s Secretary General also said that Russia is a neighbor meaning the Alliance should work to boost its defense and seek closer cooperation with Moscow.

He was explicit that NATO was able to combat terrorism but only with inputs of the defense capabilities of each member-country and of NATO’s external partners.

Jens Stoltenberg went on to say he had been impressed by the clear message given by President Rumen Radev at the NATO summit – about Bulgaria’s commitment, the importance of the alliance and this country’s support and dialogue.

‘’Defense is the best way to safeguard peace and stability are the basis of the economic stability of Bulgaria and all countries’’, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the Bulgarian National Television.