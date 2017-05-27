Jens Stoltenberg Sees Bulgaria as Factor For Closer Ties of NATO, EU

Politics » DEFENSE | May 27, 2017, Saturday // 19:05| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Jens Stoltenberg Sees Bulgaria as Factor For Closer Ties of NATO, EU photo: pixabay.com

 Cooperation between the European Union and NATO should become stronger, and Bulgaria has vowed to assist this process during its 2018 Presidency of the European Union.’’ This was the message of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg who was interviewed by the Bulgarian National Television.

Stoltenberg hailed Bulgaria’s contribution into the Alliance’s regional presence in the Black Sea region as the point where Russia, NATO and the EU come closest to each other.

NATO’s Secretary General also said that Russia is a neighbor meaning the Alliance should work to boost its defense and seek closer cooperation with Moscow.

He was explicit that NATO was able to combat terrorism but only with inputs of the defense capabilities of each member-country and of NATO’s external partners.

Jens Stoltenberg went on to say he had been impressed by the clear message given by President Rumen Radev at the NATO summit – about Bulgaria’s commitment, the importance of the alliance and this country’s support and dialogue.

‘’Defense is the best way to safeguard peace and stability are the basis of the economic stability of Bulgaria and all countries’’, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the Bulgarian National Television.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Jens Stoltenberg, Rumen Radev, summit, European Union, NATO
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria