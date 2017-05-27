Minister Valentin Radev: 'We are Determined to Take All Measures to Stop the Rising Mortality on the Bulgaria's Roads'

''We are determined to take all measures to stop rising mortality on the roads.'' The Interior Minister Valentin Radev said this after an extraordinary meeting in the Council of Ministers, FOCUS News Agency reported.



"You know that there has been an increase in the road fatalities over the past few months. Since 2014, there has been an upward spike, and this is particularly worrying about the prime minister, and he decides to bring us today, even though it is a Saturday night, to offer quick measures literally for weeks to a maximum of one month to stop this increase in deaths'', Said Minister Radev.



"We have had a very serious debate. Various measures have been identified. One of these is a change in the legislation. We hope that within the short deadlines that are ordered, with the help of colleagues from other ministries, we will be able to master this process. "he added.