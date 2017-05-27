Computer Problems Cause Flight Delays: British Airways

photo: pixabay.com

Computer problems are causing delays for British Airways passengers worldwide, the airline has said, reported BBC.

The carrier apologised for the "global system outage" and said it was "working to resolve the the problem as quickly as possible".

Heathrow Airport said it was "working closely" with BA to solve the issue.

It is not known how many flights are affected but passengers have reported issues with flights to and from Heathrow, Gatwick and Belfast.

