Greece Returns 10 Migrants to Turkey Under EU Deal

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | May 26, 2017, Friday // 18:19| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Greece Returns 10 Migrants to Turkey Under EU Deal pixabay.com

Greek authorities sent 10 people back to Turkey on Friday in accordance with a Turkey-EU migration deal, reported Anadolu Agency.

According to a statement issued by the Greek Public Security Ministry, the 10 individuals were taken from Lesbos island in the Aegean Sea and were sent to the Dikili district of Turkey’s western Izmir province.

Four of the migrants are from Pakistan, two from Bangladesh and one each from Nepal, Morocco, Congo and Algeria, the statement added.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, greece, migrants, EU, deal
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria