Greece Returns 10 Migrants to Turkey Under EU Deal
Greek authorities sent 10 people back to Turkey on Friday in accordance with a Turkey-EU migration deal, reported Anadolu Agency.
According to a statement issued by the Greek Public Security Ministry, the 10 individuals were taken from Lesbos island in the Aegean Sea and were sent to the Dikili district of Turkey’s western Izmir province.
Four of the migrants are from Pakistan, two from Bangladesh and one each from Nepal, Morocco, Congo and Algeria, the statement added.
