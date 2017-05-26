Bulgaria's External Debt Lowest as of Decade

Statistics of the Central Bank shows that in the end of March 2017 Bulgaria’s external debt was at its lowest since 2009, reaching its lowest level over the past decade as GDP ratio, announced  BNR.

It was EUR 34.2 bln end-March, shrunk by EUR 130M on March 2016 – to 70.2% of GDP.

The gross debt last year was equal to 75.1% of GDP, while in the period 2013 – 2015 it exceeded 90%.

By the end of March the foreign debt dropped to only EUR 6.5 bln, declining on December 2016 by EUR 200M.

