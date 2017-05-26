Parliament Approves Resignation of BSP MP Kiril Dobrev
Business | May 26, 2017, Friday // 15:41| Views: | Comments: 0
bsp.bg
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Parliament has approved the resignation of its member Kiril Dobrev, Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), FOCUS News Agency reported.
The resignation was approved with 182 votes in favour, 2 against and 2 abstentions.
Dobrev announced his decision to withdraw from the parliament on May 14 in response to the idea of BSP leader Korneliya Ninova to avoid combining the posts of MP and a member of BSP’s executive body. Dobrev was then chosen to be deputy chairman of the party.
- » 2 Border Officers Detained in Operation Against Illegal Migration at Sofia Airport
- » Dimitar Margaritov, CPC: Dropping of Roaming Should not Affect Tariffs of Mobile Operators
- » Total Turnover Index in Transportation and Storage Sector up 2.4% in Q1 2017
- » aleri Simeonov to be Chairman of the National Council for Cooperation on Ethnic and Integration Issues
- » 5km Long Queue of Trucks Formed at the Exit of Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint
- » International Monetary Fund: ‘Bulgaria Needs Further Banking Supervision Strengthening’
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)