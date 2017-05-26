Parliament Approves Resignation of BSP MP Kiril Dobrev

The Parliament has approved the resignation of its member Kiril Dobrev, Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), FOCUS News Agency reported.

The resignation was approved with 182 votes in favour, 2 against and 2 abstentions.


Dobrev announced his decision to withdraw from the parliament on May 14 in response to the idea of BSP leader Korneliya Ninova to avoid combining the posts of MP and a member of BSP’s executive body. Dobrev was then chosen to be deputy chairman of the party.

