2 Border Officers Detained in Operation Against Illegal Migration at Sofia Airport

Bulgarian authorities have detained six people, including two border police officers, in an operation against illegal migration at the Sofia airport last night. Two others are foreigners who organised the canal, while the other two are people who sought to benefit from the scheme.



For the first time the authorities have revealed a canal for people trafficking through the airport. The scheme involved trafficking of illegal migrants from the Middle East through Bulgaria to the EU. These activities are a threat to the national security and Europe, prosecutor Ivan Geshev, head of the Specialised Prosecutor’s Office, told journalists.



The fee was EUR 5 000 per person, while the fee for border police officers was BGN 4 000, Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov said.