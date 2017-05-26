4 People Dead, 15 Injured in Road Accidents During the Past Day
Four people have died in road accidents in Bulgaria during the past 24 hours, the press centre of the Ministry of Interior announced.
A total of 15 road accidents occurred in the country, in which there were 15 people injured, while the lives of three others were in danger. In the capitol Sofia, a total of 132 minor and 3 serious road accidents occurred, in which 3 people were injured.
