Code Yellow Warning Issued Over Heavy Rain in 18 Bulgarian Districts

Code yellow warning was issued over heavy rainfall in 18 districts in Bulgaria, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).



The warning applies for the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Lovech, Sofia region, Sofia, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Smolyan, Kardzhali, and Haskovo. The expected amounts of rainfall are between 10 and 20 litres per sq. m, in certain regions up to 40 litres per sq. m. In certain regions, it is possible for thunder to strike.